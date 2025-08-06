Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Atkore by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Atkore by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,524,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $108.69.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. Atkore had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ATKR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $78.00 price target on shares of Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATKR

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,384.48. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.