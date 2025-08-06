Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 51.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price target on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Commercial Metals Company has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 167.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 232.26%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

