Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 89.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,285 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.