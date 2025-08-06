Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 134.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total value of $400,582.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,545.42. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $440,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,465.89. The trade was a 23.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,891. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $318.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.74 and a 1 year high of $334.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.32.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

