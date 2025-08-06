Analyzing POSCO (NYSE:PKX) and ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) and ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for POSCO and ThyssenKrupp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POSCO 0 0 1 0 3.00 ThyssenKrupp 2 0 0 2 2.50

Volatility & Risk

POSCO has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThyssenKrupp has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POSCO 0.69% 0.81% 0.49% ThyssenKrupp -3.04% -9.70% -3.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POSCO and ThyssenKrupp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POSCO $53.28 billion 0.31 $787.77 million $0.81 66.39 ThyssenKrupp $38.01 billion 0.18 -$1.63 billion ($1.80) -5.99

POSCO has higher revenue and earnings than ThyssenKrupp. ThyssenKrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POSCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

POSCO pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ThyssenKrupp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. POSCO pays out 176.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ThyssenKrupp pays out -5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

POSCO beats ThyssenKrupp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings. It is also involved in the manufacture and sale of various energy-related and other industrial materials, including anode and cathode materials for rechargeable batteries; investment business; and provision of alternative environmentally-friendly energy solutions, as well as information technology and operational technology, and integrated logistics services. POSCO Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages. The Decarbon Technologies segment provides slewing bearings and rings, green ammonia and methanol, chemical and cement plants, high pressure processing, and refinery services, as well as green hydrogen. The Marine System segment manufactures submarines, naval services, and naval surface vessels. The Material Services segment offers 3D-printing/additive manufacturing, alloys, infrastructure project and services, industrial minerals, logistics services, metals, nonferrous metals, plastics, rolled steel, special ores, and stainless steel. The Steel Europe segment manufactures composite materials, electrical steel, hot strips, organic coated strips and sheet, packaging steel, precision steel strip, and sheet and coated products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

