Analyzing German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) & UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for German American Bancorp and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 UMB Financial 0 3 5 1 2.78

German American Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.76%. UMB Financial has a consensus price target of $132.1111, suggesting a potential upside of 18.74%. Given German American Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe German American Bancorp is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $353.70 million 4.07 $83.81 million $2.63 14.60 UMB Financial $2.80 billion 3.02 $441.24 million $8.70 12.79

This table compares German American Bancorp and UMB Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp. UMB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. German American Bancorp pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 20.84% 12.40% 1.48% UMB Financial 15.42% 12.27% 1.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of UMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UMB Financial beats German American Bancorp on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. It also offers checking, saving, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; wire transfer; credit cards; home equity, mortgages, and small business; treasury management; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, digital wallet, mobile check deposit, credit score and report, money management, and estatements, as well as wealth advisory. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers fund, asset management, and healthcare service to institutional clients; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, mutual fund service, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and investment advisory, custody, and trust services. It operates through a network of branches and offices. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

