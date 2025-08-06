Analyzing Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aspen Pharmacare and Supernus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 0 0 0.00 Supernus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.92%. Given Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Supernus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aspen Pharmacare.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A Supernus Pharmaceuticals 9.27% 12.23% 9.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and Supernus Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Pharmacare $2.39 billion N/A $235.61 million N/A N/A Supernus Pharmaceuticals $661.82 million 3.18 $73.86 million $1.11 33.81

Aspen Pharmacare has higher revenue and earnings than Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals beats Aspen Pharmacare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Pharmacare

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand. It also offers branded consumer, prescription, and over-the-counter products under the regional brands, such as Circadin, Foxair, Maltofer, Mybulen, and Zyloric for various types of anesthetic comprises sleeping aid, respiratory, iron supplement, analgesic, and uric acid production inhibitor. In addition, the company manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose form products to third-party customers. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age. It also offers comprise Qelbree, a novel non-stimulant indicated for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; APOKYN for the acute intermittent treatment of hypomobility or off episodes in patients with advanced Parkinson's Disease (PD); XADAGO for treating levodopa/carbidopa in patients with PD experiencing off episodes; MYOBLOC, a Type B toxin product indicated for the treatment of cervical dystonia and sialorrhea in adults; GOCOVRI for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with PD; and Osmolex ER for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reaction in adult patients. In addition, the company's product candidates include SPN-830, a late-stage drug/device combination product candidate for the treatment of off episodes in PD patients; SPN-817, a novel first-in-class selective acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy; SPN-820, a product candidate in Phase II clinical trials for treating resistant depression; SPN-443, a preclinical product for the treatment of ADHD/CNS; and SPN-446 for narcolepsy and SPN-448 for the treatment of CNS which is in discovery stage. It markets and sells its products through pharmaceutical wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.