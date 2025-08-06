Analysts Set Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Target Price at $83.00

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tecnoglass Trading Up 2.3%
Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.85. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.
About Tecnoglass
Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
