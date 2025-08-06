Analysts Set Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Target Price at $83.00

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 314.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tecnoglass by 6,293.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.85. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

