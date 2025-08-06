Analysts Offer Predictions for BLDR Q3 Earnings

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.16.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.9%

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.68. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.43.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 283,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,019,521.27. The trade was a 20.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,217,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,948,000 after acquiring an additional 960,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,519,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,781,000 after acquiring an additional 265,873 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,659,000 after acquiring an additional 326,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,244,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 29.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,809,000 after acquiring an additional 423,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

