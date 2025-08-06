Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 25.4% – Here’s Why

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) traded down 25.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 242,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,547,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Amigo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.33.

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

