Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Amgen by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 464,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,089,000 after acquiring an additional 311,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $17,996,000. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6%

AMGN opened at $300.08 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $339.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.06 and a 200-day moving average of $292.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

