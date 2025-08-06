Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall Sells 18,092 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $269,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 438,331 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,515.21. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tyson Eliot Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphatec alerts:

On Friday, August 1st, Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 12,878 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $154,536.00.

On Thursday, July 10th, Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 1,500 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

Alphatec Stock Up 3.2%

Alphatec stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $185.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,657.19% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Alphatec by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphatec

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.