Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall Sells 12,878 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 12,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $154,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 456,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,076. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tyson Eliot Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 5th, Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 18,092 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $269,751.72.

On Thursday, July 10th, Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 1,500 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $18,000.00.

Alphatec Stock Up 3.2%

ATEC stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.05. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,657.19%. The company had revenue of $185.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

