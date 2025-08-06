Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) COO Scott Lish Sells 36,081 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATECGet Free Report) COO Scott Lish sold 36,081 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $452,094.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 708,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,953.15. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 5th, Scott Lish sold 16,666 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $249,990.00.
  • On Monday, August 4th, Scott Lish sold 17,857 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $249,998.00.
  • On Thursday, July 10th, Scott Lish sold 3,982 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $47,784.00.
  • On Friday, June 13th, Scott Lish sold 22,727 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $251,587.89.
  • On Monday, May 19th, Scott Lish sold 55,375 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $719,875.00.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATECGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $185.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,657.19% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth approximately $135,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,014,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,990,000 after buying an additional 45,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,830,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after buying an additional 840,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alphatec by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,527,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after buying an additional 342,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after buying an additional 1,136,330 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital raised Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

