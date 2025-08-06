Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Alpha Tau Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

