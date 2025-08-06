Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $48,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $103.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.4%

ARE stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $125.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is -4,061.54%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

