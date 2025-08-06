Akamai Technologies (AKAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Akamai Technologies has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.580 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $106.80.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,004,273.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,079.75. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $388,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,811.26. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,084 shares of company stock worth $1,726,847. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

