Advyzon Investment Management LLC Purchases 36,901 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 164.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,901 shares during the quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 152.7% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of WOOF opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $942.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

