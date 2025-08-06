Advyzon Investment Management LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,740,000 after purchasing an additional 186,796 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,992,000 after purchasing an additional 147,169 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $113.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

