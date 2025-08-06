Advyzon Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 109.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

