Advyzon Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,099,000. Family Office Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 17,256.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 153,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 152,551 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $49.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

