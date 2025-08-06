Advyzon Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 814.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.94. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.
Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.75 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.
Easterly Government Properties Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
