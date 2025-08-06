Advyzon Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,209 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $101.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.99 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,172,656.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,872.50. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

