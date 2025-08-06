Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.61 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 437145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAMI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Acadian Asset Management Trading Up 9.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $124.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.07 million. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 174.31%. Analysts predict that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Acadian Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 1.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadian Asset Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAMI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

