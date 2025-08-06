Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 461,228 shares.

Abcourt Mines Trading Down 10.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$35.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

