ABC Arbitrage SA Purchases New Shares in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,609.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,920,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165,176 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,697,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,854,000 after purchasing an additional 131,443 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,453,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,385,000 after purchasing an additional 684,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,079,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,717,000 after acquiring an additional 53,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,925.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,986,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,142 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.06.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

