ABC Arbitrage SA Purchases New Shares in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 3.2% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,153,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,066 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 5.2% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $539,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 26.2% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in NiSource by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,035.21. This trade represents a 24.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

