ABC Arbitrage SA Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1,466.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 106,566.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.