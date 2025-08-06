ABC Arbitrage SA Purchases 94,026 Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 677.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,026 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Montauk Renewables worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 73,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 280,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.40 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 2.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Montauk Renewables announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Montauk Renewables from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

