AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. AAR has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. AAR had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $279,877.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,138.36. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,392,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,787.16. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,452. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,369,000 after buying an additional 58,694 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 10.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,589,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,986,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AAR by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,972,000 after buying an additional 89,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in AAR by 32.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 533,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after buying an additional 131,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

