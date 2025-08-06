A. Scott Letier Acquires 29,600 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Stock

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) Director A. Scott Letier acquired 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $116,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,984 shares in the company, valued at $232,986.80. The trade was a 100.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A. Scott Letier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, A. Scott Letier acquired 25,000 shares of Xerox stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $110,750.00.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.71). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Xerox by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 94,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,763,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,888,000 after buying an additional 199,598 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Xerox by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 70,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Xerox by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

