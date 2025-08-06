910 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $200.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.27 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

