8,560 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 85,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Comerica Stock Up 0.2%

Comerica stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.41%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.