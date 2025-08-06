7,120 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Purchased by Encompass More Asset Management

Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.16.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

