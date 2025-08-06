570 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Medtronic by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $96.25.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

