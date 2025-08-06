55,508 Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Acquired by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. ABC Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.16% of Virgin Galactic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,956,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 362,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 97,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:SPCE opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.15). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 97.17% and a negative net margin of 5,972.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -16.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPCE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

Further Reading

