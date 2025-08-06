520 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 520 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.3% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 33,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 995 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 331,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7%

META stock opened at $763.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.65 and a 12 month high of $784.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $707.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $648.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,298 shares of company stock valued at $116,742,790. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.41.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

