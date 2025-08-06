514 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Bought by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,616,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,707,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $544,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $124.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.74. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.