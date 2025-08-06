3,656 Shares in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. CICC Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

