3,535 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,567.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of CPRT opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

