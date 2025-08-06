26,719 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Acquired by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,218,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,771,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,840,000 after buying an additional 361,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after buying an additional 45,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,703,000 after buying an additional 132,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,044.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of INGR stock opened at $126.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

