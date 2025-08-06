2,137 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,074,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $1,948,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 71,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $279.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

