1,900 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Bought by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 72,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $302,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $844.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.21%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $196,860.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,981.60. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.25 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mixed” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

