1,474 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,474 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Trading Up 1.0%

Boeing stock opened at $224.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.57. The stock has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.