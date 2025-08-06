14,119 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Acquired by Encompass More Asset Management

Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,317,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658,128 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 9,789,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,006 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $28,249,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $11,151,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,727,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. Wall Street Zen lowered Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Under Armour from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

UAA stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $100,002.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,627.44. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

