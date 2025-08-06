1,291 Shares in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,717,000 after buying an additional 553,104 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,551,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,438,000 after buying an additional 781,574 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,184,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,382,000 after buying an additional 628,458 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,097,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,972,000 after buying an additional 213,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,959,000 after buying an additional 5,044,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.6%

GE opened at $271.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.60 and a 200 day moving average of $219.92. The company has a market cap of $288.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

