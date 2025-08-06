1,256 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 356.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 253.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. KeyCorp cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.92 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.83.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.50 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

