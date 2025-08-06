10,433 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 9.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 1.9% during the first quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 1.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Up 7.4%

NYSE:LDOS opened at $172.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

