What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for CMCO FY2027 Earnings?

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $395.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Columbus McKinnon had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $235.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.88 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is -51.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,612,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 49,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

