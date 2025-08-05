Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Decreases Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 520,741 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.83% of Veeco Instruments worth $21,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VECO. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 396.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 213.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 342.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 11,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $225,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 89,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,707. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of VECO opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $167.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

